The Community Movie Is Finally Happening

Six season and a mooooovie! Yes, the much-prophesied motion picture, talked about by Community creator Dan Harmon and the cast seemingly endlessly, is finally happening. The sitcom's film spin-off will appear via streaming service Peacock.

Harmon, reassuringly, is once again on board, while original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong are all in the cast.

Unknown for now is whether fellow regulars Yvette Nicole Brown and particularly (given how busy the man always is) Donald Glover will make an appearance, but we'd be shocked if they didn't show up in some capacity. Just don't expect Chevy Chase, unless in effigy.

Community, for those who don't know the show (and that could be considerable given its rating challenges) featured a thrown-together group making it through community college, led by snarky, washed up lawyer Jeff Winger (McHale).

In its six chaotic seasons, it made smart references to other pop culture and commented on genre. It was also really funny.

No director is attached yet, but among the most notable shot-callers to work on the show are the Russo brothers. They could be good for the gig, since they have very little else on right now.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” says NBCUniversal's Susan Rovner. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

Expect the movie when the bell tolls… Actually, we don't yet know when it'll be out. But this is the forward-est step yet!

