Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh And Brian Cox Join The Russo Brothers’ The Electric State

The Electric State adapts Simon Stålenhag's honestly beautiful graphic novel, with regular Russo collaborators (and AGBO heads of story) Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely on script duty.

The story is set in an alternative future, where it follows a teenage girl (Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process.

No word yet on which role the new arrivals are taking, but according to Deadline's report, Cox and Slate will be voicing CG characters.

This one has been on a journey already – when the Russos originally nabbed the rights, they intended for It director Andy Muschietti and producer/sister Barbara to make it – but when the Muschiettis moved on to The Flash (something they might be regretting right now), the Russos decided to take on the job themselves, though it has had to wait for them to finish and release The Gray Man and for Brown to work on the delayed Stranger Things Season 4 shoot.