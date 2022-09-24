Chris Hemsworth Provides A Look Behind The Scenes Of Extraction 2

In a world where Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible franchise exists, it can be tough for other action movies to compete. Still, Extraction had Chris Hemsworth throwing himself (sometimes literally) into the fray, stunt veteran Sam Hargrave directing, and a lot of inventive set-pieces. They're back for Extraction 2, and as part of TUDUM, offered a behind-the-scenes look at how they put together the action sequences.

The mini-featurette shows the lengths that the team is willing to go to deliver action, putting Hemsworth's Tyler Rake into ever-more dangerous situations.

Swapping the sweltering streets of Dhaka for an altogether frostier locale this time, plot details are under wraps, but all you really need to know is that writer Joe Russo will be putting Rake through the wringer again.