The Gray Man: Russo Brothers Announce Sequel And Spin-Off

The reviews were mixed (we enjoyed it), but Netflix is naturally touting The Gray Man, its new Ryan Gosling/Chris Evans-starring action thriller as a big hit — and is now announcing both a sequel and a spin-off.

Overseen, of course, by Joe and Anthony Russo through their AGBO production studio, the two movies will expand the world of the first movie and continue to adapt the spy novel series by Mark Greaney.

No details of story for either movie were revealed, but we do know that the Russos will be back to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as tough-nut operative Sierra Six. Regular collaborator and co-writer of the first movie, Stephen McFeely is back to crank out the script (no word on whether his writing partner Christopher Markus is busy on another corner of the AGBO empire).

As for the spin-off, Deadpool and Zombieland duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are writing that one, though we don't yet know which element will be featured — a totally new character? The Lone Wolf? Suzanne Brewer: badass?

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film," say the Russos in a statement. "With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon."