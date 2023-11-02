Rye Lane, Scrapper And All Of Us Strangers Lead BIFA 2023 Nominations

Even by its own ridiculously high standards, 2023 has been one hell of a year for British independent cinema. Whilst Hollywood has been all but shut down by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, over on this side of the pond, it feels like the candle for British indie cinema – and our collective love for those who make it possible – has never burned brighter. As such, it comes as no surprise to see today’s announcement of the nominations for the British Independent Film Awards 2023 filled with wall-to-wall bangers that represent the very best that British filmmaking has to offer.

Raine Allen-Miller’s whipsmart rom-com refresh Rye Lane leads the line with 16 nods, including Best Director, Best British Independent Film, and Best Debut Director as well as Screenplay. It’s closely followed by Charlotte Regan’s working class wonder Scrapper and Andrew Haigh’s upcoming queer romance All Of Us Strangers, both of which have 14 nominations - including for Best British Independent Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Molly Manning Walker’s incendiary How To Have Sex, Empire’s gala screening pick for this year’s London Film Festival, also has a huge 13 nods to its name, featuring on the shortlists for Best Director, Best British Independent Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Leading Performance for Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Elsewhere, Past Lives, Fremont, and Cannes Palme D’Or – and Palme Dog – winner Anatomy Of A Fall are among the films competing for the Best International Independent Film award, whilst Jodie Comer and Tilda Swinton make appearances on the Lead Performance shortlist for their turns in The End We Start From and Joanna Hogg's The Eternal Daughter respectively.

Here are all the main nominations for the British Independent Film Awards 2023.

Best British Independent Film

All Of Us Strangers

Femme

How To Have Sex

Rye Lane

Scrapper

Best International Independent Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

Fallen Leaves

Fremont

Monster

Past Lives

Best Director

Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Molly Manning Walker - How to Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Best Screenplay

Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Molly Manning Walker - How to Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Best Lead Performance

Jodie Comer - The End We Start From

Mia McKenna-Bruce - How to Have Sex

Tia Nomore - Earth Mama

Nabhaan Rizwan - In Camera

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Tilda Swinton - The Eternal Daughter

Best Supporting Performance

Ritu Arya - Polite Society

Jamie Bell - All of Us Strangers

Samuel Bottomley - How to Have Sex

Alexandra Burke - Pretty Red Dress

Amir El-Masry - In Camera

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Alia Shawkat - Drift

Shaun Thomas - How to Have Sex

Katherine Waterston - The End We Start From

Best Joint Lead Performance

Lola Campbell, Harris Dickinson - Scrapper

David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George MacKay - Femme

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Savanah Leaf - Earth Mama

Molly Manning Walker - How to Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Breakthrough Performance

Le’Shantey Bonsu - Girl

Lola Campbell - Scrapper

Priya Kansara - Polite Society

Mia McKenna-Bruce - How to Have Sex