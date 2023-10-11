Jodie Comer Flees A Flooding London In The End We Start From – Exclusive Images

It’s a good time to be a Jodie Comer fan. While the beloved Liverpudlian has been away from our screens for a little while – in the meantime hovering up awards for her astonishing performance in one-woman stage play Prima Facie – she’s back in a big way. As well as appearing in Jeff Nichols’ upcoming biker drama The Bikeriders, Comer is front and centre in survival drama The End We Start From – playing a mother forced to flee London with her young baby in tow once an ecological crisis unfolds in the capital. As well as starring in the lead role, Comer is a producer on this one, adapted from Alice Birch’s acclaimed novel, and directed by Mahalia Belo (behind the BBC’s The Long Song miniseries). Set to unfold a character-focused story against a tense backdrop of catastrophic flooding, take a look at some brand new exclusive images from the film.
Starring alongside Comer is an excellent supporting cast – with the likes of Joel Fry and Katherine Waterston (seen above), Mark Strong, and Benedict Cumberbatch also due to appear. Here’s the official synopsis: “When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival.”
The End We Start From will be coming to UK cinemas on 19 January – but expect reactions to trickle in when the film screens at the BFI London Film Festival this Friday, 13 October.