Jodie Comer Flees A Flooding London In The End We Start From – Exclusive Images

It’s a good time to be a Jodie Comer fan. While the beloved Liverpudlian has been away from our screens for a little while – in the meantime hovering up awards for her astonishing performance in one-woman stage play Prima Facie – she’s back in a big way. As well as appearing in Jeff Nichols’ upcoming biker drama The Bikeriders, Comer is front and centre in survival drama The End We Start From – playing a mother forced to flee London with her young baby in tow once an ecological crisis unfolds in the capital. As well as starring in the lead role, Comer is a producer on this one, adapted from Alice Birch’s acclaimed novel, and directed by Mahalia Belo (behind the BBC’s The Long Song miniseries). Set to unfold a character-focused story against a tense backdrop of catastrophic flooding, take a look at some brand new exclusive images from the film.