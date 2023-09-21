All Of Us Strangers Trailer: Andrew Scott Is Reunited With The Ghosts Of His Parents In Andrew Haigh’s Emotional Drama

If early word is anything to go by, the new film from Andrew Haigh is set to hit ‘bring a full pack of tissues’ on the tear scale. Because, All Of Us Strangers is an emotional tale on many fronts – not only unfolding a tender love story between Andrew Scott’s Adam and his neighbour Harry, played by Paul Mescal, with all of the feelings that arise when a new relationship begins, but also delivering another kind of emotional twist from there. Returning to his home town, Adam goes back to his childhood home to find that his late parents (played by Jamie Bell and Claire Foy) are manifesting there, as if preserved in amber, despite have died three decades previously. It’s a set-up primed to deliver all kinds of stirring emotions about love, loss and everything in between. Check out the trailer here: