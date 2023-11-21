Rebel Moon Director Zack Snyder Explains The Meaning Of A Child Of Fire And The Scargiver: ‘We Had The Titles For A Long Time’ – Exclusive

Speaking to Empire in the 2024 Preview issue, featuring an early peek ahead at The Scargiver (see below), Snyder spoke to Empire about those intriguing Part One and Part Two titles, and what they mean for the stories. “We had the titles for a long time,” the director explains. “A Child Of Fire has a double meaning. The Child Of Fire could be Princess Issa, this myth that runs through the stories. The robots that we refer to as Jimmy, the Anthony Hopkins character, were created to protect the unborn Issa and lost all their purpose when she was assassinated. Kora [Sofia Boutella’s character] is also a child of fire: she was a war orphan. Her home was burned down and she was snatched up and brought into the army.”

Just as A Child Of Fire, then, seems to refer to both the mythical Issa and Boutella’s weapon-wielding badass Kora, so too does The Scargiver. “[Kora’s] nickname is the Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa,” teases Snyder. “Those two myths are braided together in a pretty cool way, I think.” And it sounds like plenty of scars will be given out in the concluding chapter. “The second movie is really a war movie,” Snyder says. “At the beginning they harvest the crops, and we have a bunch of stuff in the village, sort of the ‘Why We Fight’ aspect of the movie. We have time for relationships. Then the next thing is the big battle. It’s really fun.” The Imperium should be quaking in its boots.