The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer Sends Henry Cavill’s Rogue Team On A WW2 Mission

Looks fun, right? While Cavill is seen in cinemas this week in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, there looks to be some DNA of The King’s Man here, presenting an irreverent and pulpy take on wartime espionage. It’s great to see Cavill play on a more overtly comedic register than he’s been able to before, and he’s surrounded by an ace ensemble: Reacher ’s astonishingly large Alan Ritchson, Baby Driver ’s Eiza González, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes are all here too.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”