John Krasinski And Natalie Portman Starring In The Fountain Of Youth For Guy Ritchie

With his better half (that would be Emily Blunt) already having undertaken a quest to find a mythical, life-giving item in Jungle Cruise, it appears John Krasinski has caught the bug. Or at the very least, he's aboard Fountain Of Youth with Natalie Portman co-starring for director Guy Ritchie.

The origins of the new film spring from a script by James Vanderbilt that follows two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives… and possibly lead to immortality. It all sounds a little Da Vinci Code meets, yes, Jungle Cruise, but will hopefully will be fun.