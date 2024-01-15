The Gentlemen Teaser Reveals Ray Winstone As Part Of Guy Ritchie Series

Given how busy he's been genre-hopping on the big screen of late, you wouldn't necessarily expect Guy Ritchie to have the time to also be truly involved in a TV spin-off off one of his movies. But you'd be wrong! Following on from our picture exclusive, the first teaser for Netflix's The Gentlemen has dropped, including the reveal that Ray Winstone is part of the cast. Check it out…

Set in the world of the film, but featuring new characters, the series sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate - only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

Winstone plays Bobby Glass, a career criminal from the East End of London who founded an industrial cannabis empire, while Kaya Scodelario is Susie Glass, Bobby’s effortlessly stylish and steely daughter who runs the day-to-day business of the empire.