Killers Of The Flower Moon: Meet Robert De Niro’s William King Hale In Exclusive Featurette

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Robert De Niro
by empire |
Published
People:
Lily Gladstone
Leonardo DiCaprio
Robert De Niro
Martin Scorsese

Following on from both our exclusive featurettes about the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated crime thriller Killers Of The Flower Moon, we now have a third featurette – this time about Robert De Niro's William King Hale. Find it below:

Scripted by Eric Roth, who adapts David Grann's true-life tome, Killers Of The Flower Moon is set at the turn of the 20th century. Oil has brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

De Niro, reuniting once more with Scorsese, plays William King Hale, one of the people looking to rob the Osage people of their newfound wealth. "William King Hale is an extraordinary character," the director says. "He was respectful on the one hand and a murderous thug on the other hand." As for the man playing him? "Robert De Niro is one of the people on this planet that can change the temperature in a room," says Lily Gladstone. "He is so powerful."

The film will be screened for the first time in the UK at a BFI London Film Festival gala on Saturday. Following that, it'll be released in UK cinemas in partnership between Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures on 20 October.

The interviews in this featurette were recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

