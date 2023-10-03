Killers Of The Flower Moon: Meet Lily Gladstone’s Mollie Burkhart In Exclusive Featurette

Scripted by Eric Roth, who adapts David Grann's true-life tome, Killers Of The Flower Moon is set at the turn of the 20th century. Oil has brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

Gladstone's Mollie is a Osage woman who marries DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart. But despite the societal advantages, it doesn't do well for Mollie. "Mollie's family faced blatant extortion and murder to bilk them out of their wealth," says Scorsese. But Mollie, stronger of will than anyone suspects, won't stand still. As Gladstone explains: "When the murders start happening, Mollie challenges the justice system."

The film will be screened for the first time in the UK at a BFI London Film Festival gala on Saturday. Following that, it'll be released in UK cinemas in partnership between Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures on 20 October.