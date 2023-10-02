Killers Of The Flower Moon: Meet Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart In Exclusive Featurette

Martin Scorsese's much-anticipated, sweeping new crime story Killers Of The Flower Moon will be here before you know it. And we're excited to debut an exclusive featurette about Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Ernest Burkhart. Take a look…

Scripted by Eric Roth, who adapts David Grann's true-life tome, Killers Of The Flower Moon is set at the turn of the 20th century. Oil has brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

DiCaprio's Burkhart is one of those outsiders who arrives seeking a fortune alongside his scheming uncle, William Hale (Robert De Niro). "Ernest is under a very strong influence of his uncle," says Scorsese of the character. "He finds himself getting deeper into murderous lands." Says DiCaprio, "Ernest is a real-life representation of the incredible greed of that time."