Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Disney+ Release Date Confirmed For August

Listen up, A-holes. We’ve finally stemmed the steady flow of tears that have been streaming down our faces since the final credits rolled on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 many moons ago – and we only have a few weeks until it hits Disney+, and the tears start flowing once more. James Gunn’s final farewell to Star Lord and co was a colourful, cosmic, and deeply emotional MCU adventure, pitching our heroes against Chukwudi Iwuji’s thoroughly nasty High Evolutionary to save the life of Rocket Raccoon – a poignant ending, but with all the bickering, gags, and stylishly-marshalled violence you could hope for. And after a strong box office haul (it raked in $843 million worldwide), it now has a confirmed Disney+ launch date: the dog days (of waiting for Guardians 3) will be over on 2 August.
As confirmed on social media, it’s nearly time for Vol. 3 to drop – first port of call will be to watch that ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn’ corridor fight on repeat, and bask in the majesty of the ‘Creep’ opener. Gunn’s film isn’t just the end of the Guardians trilogy – it’s most likely his final MCU movie, since he’s now leading DC Studios with Peter Safran. His next film will be the much-anticipated Superman: Legacy, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan recently cast in the roles of Superman and Lois Lane.
There you have it, then – Guardians 3 hits Disney+ on 2 August. In the meantime, we’ll keep spinning that soundtrack.