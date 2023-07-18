Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Disney+ Release Date Confirmed For August

Listen up, A-holes. We’ve finally stemmed the steady flow of tears that have been streaming down our faces since the final credits rolled on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 many moons ago – and we only have a few weeks until it hits Disney+, and the tears start flowing once more. James Gunn’s final farewell to Star Lord and co was a colourful, cosmic, and deeply emotional MCU adventure, pitching our heroes against Chukwudi Iwuji’s thoroughly nasty High Evolutionary to save the life of Rocket Raccoon – a poignant ending, but with all the bickering, gags, and stylishly-marshalled violence you could hope for. And after a strong box office haul (it raked in $843 million worldwide), it now has a confirmed Disney+ launch date: the dog days (of waiting for Guardians 3) will be over on 2 August.