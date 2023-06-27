Superman: Legacy Casts David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan As Clark Kent And Lois Lane

And then there were two. After a few months of feverish auditions and screen tests, James Gunn has finally locked down who he wants to play Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. The final pair? David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Both the Pearl actor and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lead had been in the mix for the roles alongside the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Sex Education's Emma Mackey, but Corenswet and Brosnahan have won through.

The storyline for this one is still mostly a mystery, though Gunn and producing partner Peter Safran have previously said that it'll be set during Clark's early days at the Daily Planet, where Lois is already a hotshot reporter.