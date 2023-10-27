Empire Podcast #588: Eddie Izzard, Matt Johnson, Greta Gerwig

It's not so much a hat-trick of amazing guests on this week's Empire Podcast, more a hat-treat as our bumper-sized Halloween edition brings you, tucked away at the episode's end (should you wish to skip there immediately), Ben Travis' warm and wonderful chat with Greta Gerwig, director of the year's biggest movie, Barbie, just in time to mark its release on home entertainment. Plus, Alex Godfrey catches up with Matt Johnson, director of the brilliant Blackberry, and Chris Hewitt talks Hammer and breaking into Pinewood Studios (hopefully not with a hammer) with the newly-revived studio's first title star, Eddie Izzard, star of Doctor Jekyll.