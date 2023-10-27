Empire Podcast #588: Eddie Izzard, Matt Johnson, Greta Gerwig

It's not so much a hat-trick of amazing guests on this week's Empire Podcast, more a hat-treat as our bumper-sized Halloween edition brings you, tucked away at the episode's end (should you wish to skip there immediately), Ben Travis' warm and wonderful chat with Greta Gerwig, director of the year's biggest movie, Barbie, just in time to mark its release on home entertainment. Plus, Alex Godfrey catches up with Matt Johnson, director of the brilliant Blackberry, and Chris Hewitt talks Hammer and breaking into Pinewood Studios (hopefully not with a hammer) with the newly-revived studio's first title star, Eddie Izzard, star of Doctor Jekyll.
Then, in the podbooth, Chris is joined by Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and John Nugent for a spooktacular episode in which they reveal their greatest horror movie set visit experiences, talk about their ultimate monster mashes, discuss the week's movie news, and review David Fincher's The Killer, Five Nights At Freddy's, Liam Neeson's Retribution, and Cat Person. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS! (all approx.)
Eddie Izzard: 28:39.00 - 45:12.00
Matt Johnson: 1:05:28.00 - 1:25:07.00
Greta Gerwig: 1:46:55.00 - 2:04:56.00
