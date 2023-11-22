Empire Issue Preview: The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Ferrari, Argylle, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nightmare Before Christmas

Lights, camera, action. A whole new year is about to unspool – and as ever, it’s going to be packed with must-see movies. Step in Empire’s 2024 Preview issue, offering you a huge new look at the films we can’t wait to see in the next 12 months. And leading the way is The Fall Guy, promising an action-packed romp from Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and director David Leitch.

The issue hits newsstands on Thursday 23 November

2024 Preview

With this year drawing to a close, it’s time to look forward to the most exciting films to come in 2024. Strap in for a massive, exclusive-packed preview including…

The Fall Guy

After his astonishing year, Ryan Gosling is keeping the Kenergy coming – this time diving into the fray as stuntman Colt Seavers, in a comedy-action-romance from stuntmant-turned-filmmaker David Leitch. Empire speaks to director Leitch and writer Drew Pearce about film exploding with gags and great stunts.

Argylle

Matthew Vaughn knows a thing or two about spy films. And now, the Kingsman architect is back with a self-aware, deeply meta espionage romp blurring the lines of reality and fiction. The filmmaker peels back the surprising layers of his upcoming action blast.

Nosferatu

Lock your windows and bolt the doors – Count Orlok has risen again. Empire gets a world-first peek at Robert Eggers’ reimagining of one of Hollywood’s oldest horror tales, set to be a fright-packed Gothic chiller filled with terrifying visions.

The Kitchen

Daniel Kaluuya has long been one of Britain’s greatest acting talents – and now, he’s turning director (alongside co-director Kibwe Tavares) for an ambitious original sci-fi story set in a dystopian London. He lays out his maximalist intentions with Empire, and how he fired up The Kitchen.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Axel’s back! Empire gets a world-first look at long-awaited four-quel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, speaking to legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer about Eddie Murphy’s return to his most iconic character. No tailpipe is safe.

And plenty more...

All that, plus we look forward to Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes with director Wes Ball; head into the lair of Damsel with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo; take a brand new look at The Batman spin-off The Penguin; get into the head of Inside Out 2; power up with Rapman’s epic Supacell; look ahead to Rebel Moon with Zack Snyder; go Biblical with Jeymes Samuel’s The Book Of Clarence; and much more.

Ferrari

Pedal to the metal. Michael Mann is back with a precision-engineered biopic-of-sorts, exploring the man behind the motorcar. Empire gets into pole position with Mann and stars Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, going under the hood of a film over two decades in the making.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

It’s 30 years since Jack Skellington first saw snow fall – and for all the dark visions of Tim Burton and Henry Selick’s gothic fantasy, it remains a firm family favourite decades later. Empire revisits the making of an offbeat animated adventure like no other, speaking to Burton, Selick, and screenwriter Caroline Thompson about dreaming up a frightfully festive classic.

First Word

In this month’s news section, we look at the tales of devastation flooding awards season; speak to Studio Ghibli’s Toshio Suzuki about the arrival of The Boy And The Heron; revel in the trashy world of The Toxic Avenger with director Macon Blair; slice open the innards of Christmas slasher It’s A Wonderful Knife; go down under with Baz Luhrmann on his series reimagining of Australia; discuss the Godzilla Minus One trailer; and much more.

Final Cut

In the home entertainment section, we sit down with Barbie director Greta Gerwig for an expansive discussion of her seismic summer comedy; check back in on cult sequel Psycho II with writer Tom Holland (no, not the Spider-Man one); rank Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth movies; revisit the films of Catherine Hardwicke with the director herself; talk the depiction of sex in Passages with filmmaker Ira Sachs; and much more.

Reviews