Empire Issue Preview: Secret Invasion, Star Wars Blowout, Michael J Fox, Sisu, The Fugitive At 30

For a decade and a half, Nick Fury has been a pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – as far back as the original Iron Man, he was pulling together the team that would eventually become The Avengers. Now, he’s stepping out of the shadows in a series of his own, Secret Invasion, promising shape-shifting Skrulls, explosive espionage action, and twists galore – and the new issue of Empire brings a world-exclusive cover feature on the show’s, well, secrets.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion

Spies. Skrulls. Samuel L. Jackson. The MCU’s next blockbuster series is bringing the MCU back to Earth for a gritty, noir-inspired espionage thriller, pitching Nick Fury into a political, paranoia-fulled mystery – and nobody is to be trusted. Empire gets the full story on a Marvel series like no other, speaking to stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, director Ali Selim and producer Jonathan Schwartz – and a declassified batch of brand new images.

Star Wars Blowout

This year’s Star Wars Celebration brought a swathe of the galaxy’s brightest stars to London, with a deluge of news and exclusive early peeks in tow. Empire got unparalleled access to the cast and creators of the most exciting Star Wars stories coming your way soon…

Kathleen Kennedy

The legendary Lucasfilm president opens up on Star Wars’ freshly-unveiled movie slate, talking the trio of big-screen adventures arriving in the coming years, when to expect them, and what’s happening with Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi’s long-mooted projects.

Dave Filoni

One of the masterminds behind the Mando-verse teases his upcoming feature directorial debut – due to tie together threads from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more, and deliver a titanic threat in the blue-skinned form of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka

From her debut in The Clone Wars, to her return in Rebels, and her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, lightsaber-wielding hero Ahsoka Tano is finally getting her own show. Empire speaks to Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson, Diana Lee Inosanto – and Thrawn himself, Lars Mikkelsen – about what to expect.

Andor

The first season of Andor revolutionised the Star Wars galaxy – and the second and final season is primed to be an explosive ride. Empire catches up with creator Tony Gilroy, and stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Andy Serkis and Adria Arjona about the rapturous reception to Season 1, and what’s coming next.

The Acolyte

Prepare to head into the unknown with Leslye Headland’s Jedi-packed adventure, set 100 years before The Phantom Menace – promising Wookiee warriors, alien hybrids, and a story pitched as ‘Frozen meets Kill Bill’. Empire speaks to Headland and her cast – including Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Joonas Suotamo, Manny Jacinto and more – about The Acolyte’s brave new world.

Katee Sackhoff

This season of The Mandalorian was an action-packed one for Bo-Katan Kryze – reunited with her people, the Darksaber, and her planet. Empire talks her tumultuous journey with the star who began her Mando journey over a decade ago on The Clone Wars, and where she goes from Season 3.

Skeleton Crew

Coming soon to the Mando- verse will be the Amblin-inspired Skeleton Crew, setting a group of kids – played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Robert Timothy Smith and Kyriana Kratter – off into a dangerous deep-space adventure, where they’ll cross paths with pesky pirates and Jude Law’s Jedi. Empire speaks to Law, and series co-creator Christopher Ford, about the treasure-trove of talent involved.

Michael J. Fox

The legendary star of Back To The Future is at the centre of intimate new documentary Still – exploring his rise in Hollywood and personal journey through the decades. Empire sits down with the man behind Marty McFly to talk his career, his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, and his legacy in movies and beyond.

Sisu

Finnish action onslaught Sisu will leave you bloodied and bruised by its no-holds-barred tale of a gold prospector taking on a Nazi death squad single-handedly. Empire gets the full story on a brutal, pulpy battle royale that doesn’t pull its punches – talking to writer-director Jalmari Helander, and stars Jorma Tommilla, Mimosa Willamo, Jack Doolan, and Aksel Hennie.

The Fugitive

It’s 30 years since Dr. Richard Kimble was framed for the murder of his wife – and went on the run to clear his name. Three decades on, The Fugitive remains a ‘90s action-thriller classic, with thunderous setpieces and Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones locked in a riveting cat-and-mouse game. Empire tracks down director Andrew Davis to talk the making of a blockbuster with brains and brawn.

Take 20

In this month’s biggest movie and TV news section, we tackle Tom Cruise’s train-top brawl in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, get Hypnotic with Robert Rodriguez, break down a breakneck Tuk-Tuk chase from Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, meet the new batch in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, uncover the mysteries of They Cloned Tyrone, discover how to set Chris Hemsworth on fire with Extraction 2, talk Judy Blume and Game Night 2 with Rachel McAdams, and much more.

Re.View

In the home entertainment section, we catch up with Sam Neill on his new memoir and his brush with cancer, rank the movies of M. Night Shyamalan, line up the secrets of Tetris with director Jon S. Baird, blast through the history of Chucky with creator Don Mancini, and much more.

On Screen

Reviewed in this issue, you’ll find Ari Aster’s new nightmare Beau Is Afraid, the blood-spattered Sisu, the Sydney Sweeney-starring Reality, Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener, the vibrant Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions, instant-classic coming-of-age tale Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and much more.