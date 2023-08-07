Heartstopper: Season 2

Freshly minted boyfriends Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) begin to explore what coming out as a couple means for them both. Meanwhile, Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) discover new parts of their friendship, and Isaac (Tobie Donovan) goes on a journey all his own.

by Tariq Raouf |

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes viewed: 8 of 8

An effervescent soundtrack, bright pops of colour and loveable characters all return for Heartstopper’s sophomore season, not only replicating the magic it made last year, but also doubling down on stories that emphasise queer joy, giving us a season that’s somehow better than the first.

With themes like coming out, family, and exploring your identity, these kids are given opportunities to not only share the most intimate parts of themselves with the people around them, but also experience pivotal moments of introspection that prove Heartstopper to be one of the most nuanced and emotionally intelligent shows of the year. Brilliant performances by Kit Connor and Joe Locke are harmonised by a cast of kids sure to become stars; Elle’s Yasmin Finney will soon be seen in the new series of Doctor Who, and it’s only a matter of time for the rest of them.

Heartstopper continues to emphasise the importance of showcasing joy.

With its contemporary takes on the experience of growing up, the show does an incredible job of reminding us that sexuality and identity aren’t binary things that we can simply tick a box off and be done with, but fluid experiences that can change with growth and time. Last season, these characters got to experience crushes with a sense of wonder and positivity; this time around, the show does an excellent job of telling stories that expand to broader audiences. Whether it’s adults that get to experience their first queer moments, kids figuring out where they sit on the Kinsey scale, or bullies that are too afraid to come to terms with their identities, the show explores it all intelligently and thoughtfully. The best part? In this comic-book inspired fictional world, society is kind enough to let them do it at their own pace.