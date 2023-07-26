Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer Sends Charlie And Nick To The City Of Love

by Jordan King |

To half-pinch a line from original soul diva Diana Ross, “They’re coming out! They want the world to know! Come on and let it show!” Or, at least, that’s the plan for Nick and Charlie (Kit Connor and Joe Locke) as the young lovers return to our screens – and head for Paris – in Season 2 of Heartstopper, Netflix’s wildly popular teen LGBTQ+ series based on the bestselling Alice Oseman graphic novels. Check out the trailer here:

With Nick having come out as bisexual to mum Sarah (Olivia Colman) during Heartstopper’s Season 1 finale, after making things official with Charlie, this second series will see the loved-up lads getting to grips with what comes next as they prepare to share their love with the world. While Charlie is seen out shouting, “I have a boyfriend!” at the top of his lungs, Nick’s clearly still wrestling with how to tell his wider friend and family circles. “I want to tell people,” he confides to Charlie in a tender clip, “It’s just hard to find the right time.”

It’s not just the boys who are making big life choices this season though, as we’re also set to see besties Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) get a little closer, while Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown) throw the L-Bomb into their own blossoming romance. As the teens head off for a school trip to Paris, aka the City of Love, with newbies Naomi (Bel Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self) in tow, it looks like we can expect fireworks in the next run of episodes.