The Witcher Season 3 Gets First Poster For Henry Cavill’s Final Run

In among all the surprise when it was announced that Henry Cavill would be leaving Netflix hit The Witcher – despite, y’know, playing the lead character and everything – it was easy to forget that he still has a full season of playing Geralt Of Rivia to go. While Season 3 will indeed be his last, we still have those episodes to look forward to – and our first sign that it’s not too far off has arrived. Netflix has debuted the first poster for Cavill’s final run.

Doesn’t that look cosy? We’d feel all warm and fuzzy if it wasn’t for Freya Allan’s Ciri looking terrified, or Cavill’s Geralt seeming thoroughly freaked out, or Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer staring right through us with those piercing purple eyes. It’s never an easy ride in the world of The Witcher, so we’re expecting no different from Season 3. What the post does also confirm is that the new trailer is dropping tomorrow – set to give us our first proper look at what’s in store in the coming episodes.