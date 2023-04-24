The Witcher Season 3 Gets First Poster For Henry Cavill’s Final Run

In among all the surprise when it was announced that Henry Cavill would be leaving Netflix hit The Witcher – despite, y’know, playing the lead character and everything – it was easy to forget that he still has a full season of playing Geralt Of Rivia to go. While Season 3 will indeed be his last, we still have those episodes to look forward to – and our first sign that it’s not too far off has arrived. Netflix has debuted the first poster for Cavill’s final run.
Doesn’t that look cosy? We’d feel all warm and fuzzy if it wasn’t for Freya Allan’s Ciri looking terrified, or Cavill’s Geralt seeming thoroughly freaked out, or Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer staring right through us with those piercing purple eyes. It’s never an easy ride in the world of The Witcher, so we’re expecting no different from Season 3. What the post does also confirm is that the new trailer is dropping tomorrow – set to give us our first proper look at what’s in store in the coming episodes.
The bigger question is how Netflix handles the future of the show. Liam Hemsworth is due to take over the role of Geralt from Season 4 onwards, but it’s unclear whether his change in appearance will go unchecked in the show, or if it might be attributed to some kind of magic trickery. Plus, it remains to be seen if casual viewers will make the leap and continue to watch the show without its original leading man. By the looks of that poster, there’s plenty for Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri to worry about in the meantime – stay tuned for tomorrow’s trailer drop.