Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill As Geralt In The Witcher Season 4

Some surprising news from Netflix this weekend, and a good news/bad news situation for fans of The Witcher and/or Henry Cavill. While the fantasy series will be back for Season 4, Cavill will not return as main character Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth is stepping in to replace him.

Cavill stepping away from the show he's starred in since 2019 is a surprise, since's he's always been committed to the series. Yet as his film career grows ever busier once again, we suppose it was only a matter of time before schedules became an issue. Not only is he officially back as Superman in the DC movie universe, but he's got a few film gigs lined up, including Guy Ritchie's next film, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and co-starring Eiza González, the based-on-truth World War II spy thriller will focus on Winston Churchill’s and Bond writer Ian Fleming’s secret combat organization. The clandestine squad’s unconventional and entirely ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques against the Nazis helped change the course of the war and in part gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit.

And instead of taking the opportunity to wrap the show up (even cancellation-happy Netflix realises it still has a good thing in the Witcher- verse, with spin-off Blood Origin due in December), the streaming service is just bringing Hemsworth in to take over the lead role of Geralt (presumably without some sort of Doctor Who- style regeneration).

The series, adapted from the video games and novels, has for the past two seasons chronicled the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive. Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan also star, and the show will be back for Season 3 in the summer, with Cavill still on duty for those episodes.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," Cavill said on Instagram. "As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

"As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure," Hemsworth wrote on his own Instagram post. "Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

