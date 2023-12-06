New Footage Of The Penguin Revealed In HBO Teaser

Though we're having to wait a little longer than planned for small screen offerings to properly return, it's reassuring to know that there are plenty on the way. Among the most anticipated from HBO are the likes of The Penguin, It prequel Welcome To Derry, which might change its name on the way to screens, and as recently spotlighted in its own trailer, True Detective: Night Country, which stars Jodie Foster. Check out the teaser…

The Penguin, of course, will follow the rise of Colin Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot as he battles for the control of Gotham City in this spin-off from Matt Reeves' The Batman. And then there's The Sympathizer from filmmakers Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, which stars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr (who produces and plays multiple roles). Plus Kate Winslet plays a dictator in satire The Regime and the dragons roar in House Of The Dragon Season 2, which also got a proper first look right here.

There are a wealth of shows returning for new seasons next year too, including Industry, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Hacks.

In addition to the shows debuting next year, there's also a look towards the future, including mentions of The Last Of Us Season 2, The White Lotus' third run and the return of Euphoria, which are all planned for 2025.