Jodie Foster’s On A Very Cold Case In The New True Detective: Night Country Trailer

Things have changed behind the scenes of True Detective, with writer and director Issa López taking over show-running duties from creator Nic Pizzolatto. Still, in front of the cameras, we're promised just as much crime-hunting tension and drama, with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis leading the cast. A new trailer for Season 4 – subtitled Night Country – has now dropped.

Here's the synopsis: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice…

The cast for this one is typically loaded, with Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston and John Hawkes in the ensemble.