House Of The Dragon Season 2 Trailer Brings War To Westeros

War looked to be ever on the horizon during the first season of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, which charts the descent of House Targaryen into internecine conflict. It's definitely arrived in the second, which will see Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower’s forces going head to head. Check out the first teaser…

The main Dragon cast returns, including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham. We already knew that the newcomer list included Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

And now there are confirmed major players including Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Oh, and Empire favourite Tom Bennett as Ulf!