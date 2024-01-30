Severance Season 2 Is Back In Production After Strike Delays

Do you want the good news or the bad news? We’ll go with the bad news first, to tee up the good: Season 2 of Severance isn’t ready yet. Apple TV+’s astonishingly good sci-fi drama – about office workers who have no idea what their jobs actually entail, their memories wiped every time they enter and leave the Lumon building – proved instantly compelling across its first season, ending in one hell of a cliffhanger back in April 2022. And nearly two years later, its follow-up season still isn’t finished, further delayed by the strikes in Hollywood during 2023. But here’s the good news: Season 2 is officially back in production, and racing to the finish line.

Lead actor Adam Scott shared a black-and-white snap on his Instagram showing his character Mark back in the minimalist Lumon offices, breaking into a sprint – and it came with a welcome caption: “Lovely being back at the office.” Ben Stiller – an executive producer and director on the show – also shared the pic on his Twitter profile, writing: “Back to work.”