Severance Adds Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat And Others For Season 2

For those who have yet to see the Apple TV+ show (or have had their minds temporarily wiped so they can enjoy it again), the show follows Mark Scout (Scott), who leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. And that was definitely true of the first season, which deepened the mystery and upped the stakes.

Given the secretive nature of the show, we don't yet know what any of the new recruits will be playing on the show.

"We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of Severance," says director and executive producer Ben Stiller. "Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!"

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!