Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Opening Credits Sequence Revealed For Netflix Anime Series

1! 2! 1-2-3-4! Scott Pilgrim is back and ready to show us all some cool things in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix’s buzzy new anime series based on Edgar Wright’s 2010 movie and Bryan Lee O’Malley’s wildly popular comics. And while we’ve already had our first look at the show itself thanks to theteaser released back in August, the streaming giant has just dropped the whole opening credits sequence to kick our excitement up a gear. Check it out below.

8-Bit keys! O’Malley’s iconic art style! It’s safe to say the opening credits for this one have got us excited. Japanese rock outfit Necry Talkie are the band behind the series’ theme song, ‘bloom’, a kinetic drum-and-guitar led number penned by vocalist and guitarist Asahi. It’s a propulsive piece of J-Rock that – when paired with Devilman Crybaby and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! animation studio Science SARU’s poppy visuals – shows how this new series is tipping its hat to the immortal legacy of the Sex Bob-Omb title sequence from Wright’s film whilst, err, marching to the beat of its own drum.

The credits, which tease glimpses of Ramona’s hammer and her seven evil exes – as well as Scott jamming with his band – also serve as a welcome reminder that the whole cast of Wright’s film are present, correct, and back back back for this all-new adventure. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzmann – everyone! And whilst the exact whats and whys of the plot for this one remain tightly under wraps, the whos and the wheres and the immaculate vibes these credits are giving off are enough to have our hype levels through the roof.