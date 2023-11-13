Pilot TV Podcast #262: A Murder At The End Of The World, Boat Story, The Lazarus Project, And Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters. With Guest Brit Marling And Special guest Host Joe Barton

It's a BUMPER show this week so you might want to block out a good chunk of time for this one (sorry!). Because to celebrate the return of The Lazarus Project on Sky, Joe Barton dropped by the studio to join James, Boyd and Kay as a special guest host.

But that's not all, because Brit Marling also pops up, talking to Boydy about her new whodunnit, Disney+'s A Murder At The End Of The World. Plus we get our kaiju on with Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters on Apple TV+ and find a shitload of cocaine on a beach with Daisy Haggard and Patterson Joseph in Boat Story on the BBC.