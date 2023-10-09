Pilot TV Podcast #257: The Fall Of The House Of Usher, Interview With The Vampire, And Lessons In Chemistry. With Guest Philip Barantini

We reach Boiling Point this week with Philip Barantini, who joins us to talk about his chaos in the kitchen series of the same name.Plus, after a year of waiting, Interview With The Vampire finally makes its way to British screens on BBC1, letting us take our first steps into Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. Brie Larson takes a stand against institutional sexism in academia in Lessons In Chemistry on Apple TV+, and Mike Flanagan returns with his final Netflix show in Edgar Allen Poe love letter The Fall Of The House Of Usher. All that and we take The Hollywood Reporter's top 50 TV Shows Of The 21st Century list to task and Boyd finally gets the respect he deserves.