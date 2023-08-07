Pilot TV Podcast #248: Only Murders In The Building, Anneke, And Cruel Summer. With Guest Tiffany Haddish

We're celebrating the after-Afterparty this week as Tiffany Haddish joins us (in a pre-strike interview) to chat all things murder as we reach the tail end of Season 2 (don't watch it until you've seen this week's episode, if not, you can skip past it at 52:43).
Plus we rejoin Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in the latest pod-sleuthing series of Only Murders In The Building, Nicola Walker is back to addressing us all directly in Anneke Series 2, and Cruel Summer returns with an entirely new time-hopping mystery. Also, the team reveal the will-they/won't-theys that definitely should have kept it in their pants.
