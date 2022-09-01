Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club Has More Scares And Fewer Monologues – Exclusive Image

The next Flanagan-Netflix miniseries is an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel, about a group of terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet in the middle of the night to share spooky stories (and who make a pact that the first among them to die will try to contact the rest from the ‘other side’). And given that it skews very slightly younger than some of Flanagan’s other recent work, he’s tweaking his signatures somewhat. “One of the big things we assumed was that the younger viewers could handle scares,” he tells Empire in the Glass Onion issue – but if the frights are as full-blooded as ever, the propensity for extended verbal solos has been toned down. “I wouldn’t subject a viewer of The Midnight Club to an eight-minute monologue,” he says.