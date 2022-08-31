Empire Issue Preview: Glass Onion, Rian Johnson On The Last Jedi, Blonde, Bros, Gangs Of London Season 2

In a major world-exclusive, Empire peels back Glass Onion’s secretive layers to get an inside look at what’s to come in the sort-of-sequel.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Murder! Mystery! Marvelous cravats! Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig are back with Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion – and they’re ready to subvert your expectations all over again. Empire gets the scoop on super-sleuth Benoit Blanc’s return, speaking to Craig, Johnson, and the ensemble cast – including Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Lesle Odom Jr. and Janelle Monáe – to bring you the very first clues.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Five Years On

Five years ago, Rian Johnson unleashed a Star Wars movie that was bold, challenging, and unexpected – sparking endless online debates and interrogating the mythology of the galaxy far, far away. In a major new interview, Johnson looks back on The Last Jedi half a decade later, reflecting on its impact, reception, and evolving legacy.

Rian Johnson’s Photography Archive

Going right back to Brick, Johnson has been capturing stunning behind-the-scenes snaps from his own films. He opens his archive to Empire, presenting shots from across his career – including The Last Jedi, Looper, Breaking Bad, and more.

Blonde

When is a Marilyn Monroe biopic not just a Marilyn Monroe biopic? When it’s helmed by auteur director Andrew Dominik, adapted from a fictional, imagined history of the Hollywood icon by Joyce Carol Oates, and features the sort of wild experimental filmmaking that rarely features in A-to-B life-story flicks. Empire sits down with the director and his star Ana de Armas to get under the skin of the rule-breaking bio-drama.

Bros

Across decades of cinema, there’s never been a mainstream gay romcom from a major studio – until now. Billy Eichner is the star and co-writer of Bros, a Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy with gay leads and a near-all LGBTQ+ cast. Eichner, co-star Luke Macfarlane, director and co-writer Nicholas Stoller and more open up about their movie milestone.

Gangs Of London: Season 2

The gnarliest, most action-packed show on TV is back – and in its Corin Hardy-driven second series, it’s getting even more explosive. Hardy and his team break down a huge new action sequence from the upcoming episodes in a brutal blow-by-blow account.

Pam Grier

From Foxy Brown to, well, Jackie Brown, Pam Grier has been a powerful, pioneering screen presence. In a no-holds-barred new interview, she discusses her unapologetic career – and how she changed cinema along the way.

Take 20

In this month’s news section, we explore the fallout of Batgirl’s shock cancellation, talk The Banshees Of Inisherin with Martin McDonagh, unravel Nope’s Gordy sequence with Jordan Peele and Terry Notary, conjure up a fresh peek at Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club, come face-to-face with Michael Myers for Halloween Ends, get an early taste of The Menu, and much more.

Review

In this month’s home entertainment section, we revisit the legendary Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan with William Shatner, take a trip through Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness with writer Michael Waldron, rank the movies produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, take a look back on Okja with director Bong Joon-Ho, go character-by-character through All My Friends Hate Me, and plenty more.

On Screen

Reviewed in this issue, you’ll find David Cronenberg’s body-horror comeback Crimes Of The Future, experimental David Bowie doc Moonage Daydream, John Michael McDonagh thriller The Forgiven, George Miller’s wish-fulfillment odyssey Three Thousand Years Of Longing, the return to Westeros in House Of The Dragon, the MCU courtroom antics of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and tons more.