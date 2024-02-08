Knuckles Trailer: Idris Elba Is Back In Sonic Spin-Off Series

Buckle up, Sonic fans: your favourite echidna is back. (Granted, there may not be huge competition for the title of ‘favourite echidna’.) After being introduced on the big screen in Sonic The Hedgehog 2, the Idris Elba-voiced Knuckles is returning in his very own spin-off show titled (you guessed it) Knuckles. The six-episode series will be coming to Paramount+, depicting the spiky-fisted friend of Sonic and Knuckles as he tries to train up Adam Pally’s Wade as an Echidna Warrior. As you can imagine, chaos ensues. Check out the trailer here:

The show is arriving in the not-too-distant future, and will bridge the gap between Sonic 2 and its upcoming threequel (which, sadly, doesn’t seem to have the title ‘Sonic 3 & Knuckles’). It sees Jeff Fowler returns as director – having helmed both Sonic movies, and the incoming third film – and Sonic 2’s John Whittington is on writing duties. And there’s some familiar casting in there: Scott Mescudi (aka rapper Kid Cudi) seems to be taking on Knuckles with his very own red-lightning knuckle-gloves; he’s joined by British comedian Ellie Taylor; Game Of Thrones’ Rory McCann is among the list too, presumably not in The Hound mode. And actor-comedians Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer pop up too, as pundits for the ‘Bowling Tournament Of Champions’.