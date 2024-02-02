Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Will Bring Jim Carrey Back As Dr. Robotnik

If you’re a child of the ‘90s, you grew up on great Jim Carrey performances (and continued to grow with his great serious turns in the ‘00s too, like in Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind – not you, The Number 23). And while he seemed to lose his way for a while on the family entertainment front, he’s since made a return to the kind of elastic elation he found in those early years in – of all things – the Sonic The Hedgehog movies. In the recent cinematic out, and its sequel, Carrey stepped into the role of the villainous Dr. Robotnik with gleeful aplomb. But in April 2022, he seemed to announce his retirement in an interview with Access Hollywood – throwing doubt on whether he’d return as Robotnik for Sonic 3.
Well, good news for Sonic fans and Carrey heads: he’ll be back in that big moustache later this year when Sonic The Hedgehog 3 hits cinemas. A fresh teaser for the threequel showed an explosive title treatment for the film, soundtracked by Carrey’s distinctive cackle:
The film – from returning director Jeff Fowler who helmed the two previous entries – will not only bring back Sonic, Tails, Knuckles (who’s receiving his own spin-off series later in 2024), and Robotnik. The exciting addition for Sonic fans is the tease of Shadow The Hedgehog joining the fray this time – though who exactly will voice him remains to be seen. With the film due to hit cinemas on 20 December this year, expect more news on that in the not-too-distant future.