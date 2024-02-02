Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Will Bring Jim Carrey Back As Dr. Robotnik

If you’re a child of the ‘90s, you grew up on great Jim Carrey performances (and continued to grow with his great serious turns in the ‘00s too, like in Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind – not you, The Number 23). And while he seemed to lose his way for a while on the family entertainment front, he’s since made a return to the kind of elastic elation he found in those early years in – of all things – the Sonic The Hedgehog movies. In the recent cinematic out, and its sequel, Carrey stepped into the role of the villainous Dr. Robotnik with gleeful aplomb. But in April 2022, he seemed to announce his retirement in an interview with Access Hollywood – throwing doubt on whether he’d return as Robotnik for Sonic 3.