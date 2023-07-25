Invincible Season 2 Trailer Adds Peter Cullen To The Cast

by Jordan King |

Like buses, you wait ages for a Prime Video adult superhero series trailer to arrive, and two turn up at once! Yes, having gotten our first look at The Boys’ wild college spin-off Gen V, we’ve also just received our first look at the hotly anticipated and long (loooong) awaited return of Invincible – another Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg production, adapted from Robert Kirkman’s comics. And as if our hype levels weren’t already sky high, the new teaser for the super-violent animated supe-show reveals that none other than Optimus Prime himself, Mr Peter Cullen, has joined the series’ starry ensemble. Trailer! Roll out…

“For some of you, it probably seemed like this day would never come. Maybe you’re even wondering if you’re ready for this,” teases Reginald VelJohnson’s Principal Winslow in this trailer’s meta opening. For fans who’ve been waiting with baited breath for more Invincible ever since – SPOILER ALERT! – Steven Yeun’s heroic highschooler Mark was forced to fight his own nefarious father Nolan (J.K. Simmons), AKA Omni-Man, and became Earth’s guardian in the Season 1 finale, it’s a fair comment.

And there’s no sign of things slowing up in Season 2, with the trailer going on to show us a bloody-nosed Mark and his superpals steeling themselves to go into battle with a whole host of new and returning baddies bent on Earth’s destruction. We also hear Cullen’s Great Thadeus – a key figure in the comics – for the first time as he speaks of “Viltrumite against Viltrumite”, an event that hasn’t happened since The Great Purge. Invincible vs Omni-Man Round Two, anyone? If Simmons’ killer, “You should have died at birth” end-trailer sting is anything to go by, then it’s looking likely.

The blockbuster roll-call of new voices joining the cast this season along with Peter Cullen includes (deep breath) Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Jay Pharoah, Rhea Seehorn, Kari Wahlgren, Calista Flockhart, Tim Robinson, Sterling K. Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Ella Purnell, Ben Schwartz, Lea Thompson, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to name just a fistful. Returning for more R-rated action alongside Yeun and Simmons we also have Ross Marquand, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen. Now if that ain’t one of the starriest casts you ever did see, we don’t know what is!