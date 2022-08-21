Elijah Wood Joins Yellowjackets For Season 2

The cast of hit mystery thriller series Yellowjackets just keeps on expanding. We've already learned that Lauren Ambrose and Obi-Wan Kenobi's Simone Kessell are aboard, but heres a name for fans to anticipate even more: Elijah Wood will be part of the cast for Season 2.
Yellowjackets, for those who have yet to check out the show, follows a group of high school football (proper variety, not American) players as their plane crashes en route to a championship match in 1996. Stranded in the wilderness, things soon take a feral turn…
The story also tracks the survivors of the incident in 2021 in their adult lives as they reckon with – or try to move far away from – what happened.
Wood will be playing Walter, a Citizen Detective whose determination in figuring out what is going on with the survivors in the present day, and who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she doesn't expect.
Season 2 will be on our screens next year. Meanwhile, you can find our review of Season 1 right here.