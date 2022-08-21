Elijah Wood Joins Yellowjackets For Season 2

The cast of hit mystery thriller series Yellowjackets just keeps on expanding. We've already learned that Lauren Ambrose and Obi-Wan Kenobi's Simone Kessell are aboard, but heres a name for fans to anticipate even more: Elijah Wood will be part of the cast for Season 2.

Yellowjackets, for those who have yet to check out the show, follows a group of high school football (proper variety, not American) players as their plane crashes en route to a championship match in 1996. Stranded in the wilderness, things soon take a feral turn…

The story also tracks the survivors of the incident in 2021 in their adult lives as they reckon with – or try to move far away from – what happened.

Wood will be playing Walter, a Citizen Detective whose determination in figuring out what is going on with the survivors in the present day, and who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she doesn't expect.