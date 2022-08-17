Yellowjackets Adds Simone Kessell

Yellowjackets teased and taunted its fans with various revelations through the first season. And for Season 2, we're getting more. With word that Lauren Ambrose is aboard for that next season, now we know that Simone Kessell is also part of the cast - but we won't get into exactly who she's playing until later down the page.

The mystery thriller series follows a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness in 1996.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives the survivors have attempted to piece back together in the present.

Kessell, most recently seen as Breha Organa in Obi-Kenobi will play the grown up version of Lottie (played in the 1996 crash timeline by Courtney Eaton). A complicated character, Lottie was revealed as off her anti-psychotic medication and revealed in the first season finale as the Antler Queen, who commands some of the cannibalistic behavior. In the present, she's been making unseen moves against some of the other survivors.