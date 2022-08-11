Lauren Ambrose Joins Yellowjackets For Season 2

Fans of Showtime/Paramount+ mystery thriller series Yellowjackets love to dig into theories and ideas about what truly happened after the plane crash. One element will fall into place, but to avoid spoilers for those who love the series, we'll talk about it lower down the page, so get out now if you don't want to know anything beyond Lauren Ambrose joining the cast.

Yellowjackets, for anyone who hasn't caught the show, follows a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they have attempted to piece back together.

Ambrose will be playing the grown version of Liv Hewson's Van, while Hewson has been promoted to series regular for Season 2, so we'll be seeing more of her story. And she's not the only one getting some renewed focus… "In terms of other survivors, we plant the flag that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is lurking in the shadows and meeting her in the near future," showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson told The Hollywood Reporter. "Ideally, we will probably meet at least one other."