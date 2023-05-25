Citadel Season 2 Confirmed At Amazon, With Joe Russo Directing Every Episode

If you’ve been near a moving screen in recent weeks, you’ll likely have seen an advert for Amazon’s action-packed Prime Video series Citadel – and evidently, that considerable marketing push has more than paid off. The show had a reported $300 million budget, and a starry cast including Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, with the Russo Brothers shepherding the spy story to the small screen under their AGBO banner – and it seems to have been a hit for the service, because a second season has just been confirmed.

Not only will more episodes of Citadel be hitting Prime Video down the line – but it’s been announced that Joe Russo will be directing every instalment of Season 2, with David Weil returning as showrunner. “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. “The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.” That mention of innovative storytelling refers to the web of interconnected international Citadel spin-offs set to arrive in due course – one set in Italy, one in India, one in Spain, and one in Mexico.