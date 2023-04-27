Bob Odenkirk Set To Guest On The Bear Season 2

What is it with Bob Odenkirk and legendary TV series? The star of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, the first season of Fargo, and the not-yet-in-the-UK-but-reportedly-great Lucky Hank has a habit for brightening up great shows – and next up, he’s stopping by one of the most beloved series of last year in its second season. Nary an episode of The Bear’s first run went by without us feeling many feelings, marvelling at the beautiful filmmaking craft, and getting sucked into the drama of kitchen nightmares – all while craving delicious beef sandwiches. And now, Bob Odenkirk is stepping into Chicago’s most elevated lunchery in its next run.

As reported by Variety, Odenkirk is joining The Bear Season 2 – though info on his role is being kept tightly under wraps. Just like one of those sandwiches (note: we really must stop thinking about the sandwiches). Neither network FX nor Odenkirk’s reps have commented on the news, but the report states that Odenkirk will be on board in a guest capacity. Will he be joining Jeremy Allen White’s chef Carmy in TV’s most stressful kitchen for an episode? Will he be trying to shut the restaurant down? Or putting in a ludicrously big order that the staff will struggle to fulfill? We have no idea. But, if we were him, we’d be picking a role where we – yes – get to eat one of those sandwiches.