First broadcast on the BBC in 1963, Doctor Who remains a huge pop culture phenomenon with fans around the world. If you happen to have one in your house – or if you are one yourself, and need some ideas to drop hints about – we've rounded up some great Doctor Who gift ideas.
Whether you're a Whovian LEGO fan, looking for some cool vinyl, or just after the most recent series on Blu-ray, we've got you covered. Just beware that some villains are lurking on the list, so do try to avoid being exterminated, or having your life eliminated by quick-moving statuary…
Black Friday is almost here
Attention fellow Whovians, on the 25th of November there's to be a sales event to end all sales events - Black Friday will see a monumental amount of discounts hitting online stores across the world, and we couldn't be more excited. Stay tuned, we'll keep you posted right here.
Here are the best Doctor Who gifts, as chosen by Empire:
Best Black Friday Doctor Who deals
1. Doctor Who Propoganda Dalek T-Shirt
View offer
Show your love for Doctor Who with this brilliant propaganda-style T-shirt based on the classic Matt Smith-era episode, Victory of the Daleks, where it's revealed Britain's secret weapon against the axis powers in World War 2 is The Doctor's oldest and most formidable enemy, the Daleks themselves.
2. DOCTOR WHO FP11429P-PL 30 x 40 cm Dalek Blueprint Framed Print
View offer
This fantastically detailed blueprint of the Dalek design would look excellent on any Whoovian's wall, and is at a great price right now, don't miss out.
3. Doctor Who The Complete Series 10 BD [Blu-ray] [2017]
View offer
Get 17 per cent off of this incredibly solid series of Doctor Who, Capaldi's one of our absolute favourite doctors, and there's no better way to experience the show than Blu-Ray.
The Best Doctor Who Gifts
1. Doctor Who TARDIS Unisex T-Shirt
View offer
A tee donning the Doctor's ship - we doubt it's bigger on the inside, but the shirt sure is cool.
2. Doctor Who Race To The TARDIS Board Game
View offer
Help Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor and her companions get back to the safety of the TARDIS. For two to six players.
For more board game suggestions, check out our picks for this year's Best Board Games
3. Doctor Who 13th Sonic Screwdriver
View offer
An essential, because every Time Lord needs their trusty tech sidekick. This replica Sonic Screwdriver even makes all the diagnostic noises any Whovian could hope for.
4. Doctor Who: TARDIS Type 40 Instruction Manual
View offer
Explore each and every rendition of The Doctor's beloved TARDIS to this day with the Type 40 complete manual, with detailed schematics, floorplans and extensive factoids for even the most well-informed Whovian.
5. Doctor Who TARDIS Laptop Messeger Bag
View offer
When you need something stylish to carry your laptop (on which we know you're writing Who fanfic), look no further.
6. Doctor Who: Shada by Gareth Roberts and Douglas Adams
View offer
Gareth Roberts' Shada is a novelisation of a script by the legendary Douglas Adam (The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy). The script was initially meant to conclude Season 17.
For readers looking for even more intrepid adventure in and amongst the ever-puzzling grandiosity of space, check out The Best Sci-Fi Books of the year.
7. Groovy Men's Doctor Who Bathrobe
View offer
Might this be the perfect Christmas gift? We think so, it's the TARDIS dress robe, bearing all the iconic features of the police box itself (aside from time and dimensional space travelling capabilities, unfortunately). Looking to expand your nerdy wardrobe?
Here are some of The Best Sci-Fi T-Shirts we've found on our internet travels.
8. Doctor Who Series 13 Blu-ray
View offer
Catch up with Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who, with some lovely bonus art cards included inside.
9. Doctor Who Paradise of Death & Ghosts of N-Space Vinyl
View offer
This stunning 4K collector's edition of the classic Dalek's Invasion Earth 2150 A.D is filled with nerdy Whovian goodness, a wonderful 4K remaster of the beloved film, and some incredible retro posters that are simply stunning.
If you fancy yourself a gamer, then you'll know the joys of a proper science-fiction game with plenty of interesting mechanics, strategy elements, and incredible aesthetics - here are The Best Sci-Fi Games of the year.
10. Doctor Who: Resurrection of the Darleks by Eric Saward
View offer
As novelized by the original scriptwriter Eric Saward, Resurrection Of The Daleks expands upon the Fifth Doctor's adventure with his deadliest foes.
11. Doctor Who Tardis Ceramic Cookie Jar
View offer
The end of the year holidays always seemingly leaves you well-supplied with all sorts of biscuits, cookies and other nibbles, so you'll need a place to (temporarily) store them, and without question, this has to be the best way - a wonderful ceramic recreation of the TARDIS itself, need we say more?
12. Doctor Who Tom Baker Scarf
View offer
Tom Baker's Jelly Baby-loving Time Lord could usually be found sporting this scarf, and now you can too.
13. Doctor Who Notebook
View offer
The ideal gift for making notes on wibbly wobbly time-y wimey stuff while travelling the universe.
14. Doctor Who Weeping Angel Lifesize Cutout
View offer
Dedicated (and brave) Whovians can grab themselves one of the series' most iconic foes. You won't be able to take your eyes off of it.