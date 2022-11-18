  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Movies

The Best Movie Deals On Black Friday

Black Friday movie deals 2022
by William Lobley |
Posted

Whether you’re looking to pick yourself up something special, or just want to get ahead on your Christmas shopping, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are your chances to save some hard-earned coin.

Black Friday has grown exponentially over recent years, breaking free of its namesake to become a term for week-long sales events the internet over. Cyber Monday follows the Black Friday sales with one final day of discounts.

In amongst all of the hubbub, there’s one area of discounts we look forward to most - the significant savings to be had on movies. Though we all do our best to keep up with the latest releases year-round, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday movie deals give us ample opportunity to top up our Blu-ray collection with missed blockbusters, forgotten classics and remastered cult favourites.

When is Black Friday?

Friday, 25 November 2022. That’s the date on which Black Friday lands, but that’s only Black Friday proper, mind you. The deals roll in early and hang on a few days afterwards, so make sure you keep an eye on this page, as we will be regularly updating it with all of the latest deals when the time comes.

Cyber Monday is Monday, 28 November 2022. Many retailers have now chosen to merge this sale under the banner of Black Friday.

To save you from having to wade through the sales swamp, we will be collecting together all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday movie deals in one place - this article. We'll be locking ourselves away and updating the list as much as possible over the sales period, so when the big event rolls around again, all you need to do is check back here for the hottest deals on DVDs, Blu-rays, Steelbooks and 4K UHDs.

Please note: The Black Friday sales move quickly and prices are liable to change without notice. All prices correct at the time of writing.

The Best Movie Deals On Black Friday:

1. Top Gun: Maverick 4K

Top Gun: Maverick 4K
Amazon
View offer
Slide 1 of 0
Top Gun: Maverick 4K
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

2. Jurassic World Dominion - Extended Edition

Jurassic World Dominion - Extended Edition
Amazon
View offer
Slide 1 of 0
Jurassic World Dominion - Extended Edition
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

3. Akira 4K

Akira 4K
Amazon
View offer
Slide 1 of 0
Akira 4K
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

4. Lost Boys 4K

Lost Boys 4K
Amazon
View offer
Slide 1 of 0
Lost Boys 4K
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

5. Elvis 4K

Elvis 4K
Amazon
View offer
Slide 1 of 0
Elvis 4K
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

6. Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K

Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K
Amazon
View offer
Slide 1 of 0
Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

7. Ghost In The Shell 4K Limited Edition

Ghost In The Shell 4K Limited Edition
Amazon
View offer
Slide 1 of 0
Ghost In The Shell 4K Limited Edition
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

8. Poltergeist 4K

Poltergeist 4K
Amazon
View offer
Slide 1 of 0
Poltergeist 4K
Slide 1 of 1
Amazon
View offer

Online movie discounts this Black Friday:

Amazon

Today’s Black Friday DVD & Blu-ray Deals

For general Black Friday savings, visit the Amazon daily deals page here

Zavvi

Arrow Film Price Drops

Blu-ray Outlet

4K UHD Outlet

Cyber Weekend - starts 25/11

HMV

Blu-ray 4K UHD 2 for £24

What else is on offer during Black Friday?

Movie merch image array

Looking for some movie related toys, figures and merchandise? Head over to our Black Friday and Cyber Monday Movie Merch article and start saving.

Have you signed up for Amazon Prime yet? You can sign up today for a free 30-day trial and get free next-day delivery on thousands of items, plus access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

READ MORE: The Best Gaming Deals On Black Friday & Cyber Monday

READ MORE: The Best Tech Deals On Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us