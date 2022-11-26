The Best Cyber Monday Deals

Hot on the heels of the Black Friday madness, brace yourself (and your bank account) for a whole host of extra deals and discounts, courtesy of Cyber Monday. Whether you’re incredibly organised in the lead-up to Christmas, or just looking to treat yourself to some bargains, the sale gives you the perfect opportunity to fulfil your wildest purchasing desires...

Cyber Monday begins on Monday 28th November 2022.

Much like with the Black Friday sales, we will trawl through every inch of the web in an effort to bring you some of the best Cyber Monday discounts around.

The Best Deals Available Today:

What is Cyber Monday and is it different to Black Friday?

Well, unfortunately, Cyber Monday has absolutely nothing to do with Tron, nor is it a national holiday dedicated to hacking. After Black Friday, (American-import, and most Marmite ‘love it, hate it’ shopping day of the year), comes Cyber Monday.

Initially this day was all about computer products and gadgets, but now Cyber Monday deals cover all ranges of products such as audio, home & kitchen appliances, jewellery, clothing, toys and books. It's one of the busiest online shopping days of the year.

It's a good time to snatch up some deals following Black Friday, as retailers will be looking to re-adjust deals which didn’t work on Black Friday or offer completely new sale offers.

Don’t forget to read our tips and tricks for shopping on Black Friday – and get as many great deals as you can.

Are you a Prime member?