The Best Cyber Monday Deals

Empire's Cyber Monday Guide
by William Lobley |
Posted

Hot on the heels of the Black Friday madness, brace yourself (and your bank account) for a whole host of extra deals and discounts, courtesy of Cyber Monday. Whether you’re incredibly organised in the lead-up to Christmas, or just looking to treat yourself to some bargains, the sale gives you the perfect opportunity to fulfil your wildest purchasing desires...

Cyber Monday begins on Monday 28th November 2022.

Much like with the Black Friday sales, we will trawl through every inch of the web in an effort to bring you some of the best Cyber Monday discounts around.

The Best Deals Available Today:

1. Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K Collection

Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K Collection
Amazon
View offer
Description

Great Scott! The iconic trilogy has lovingly been remastered in 4K.

Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K Collection
Amazon
View offer

2. Candyman Limited Edition 4K

Candyman Limited Edition 4K

View offer
Description

Arrow Video's celebration of the original Candyman is a comprehensive collection of artbooks and

Candyman Limited Edition 4K
View offer

3. NOPE HMV Exclusive First Edition 4K

NOPE

View offer
Description

25% off with code DEAL25. Grab Jordan Peele's latest outing with this HMV exclusive.

NOPE
View offer

4. LEGO 75329 Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama

LEGO 75329 Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama
Amazon
View offer
LEGO 75329 Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama
Amazon
View offer

5. Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke Soundtrack Vinyl 2LP

Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke Soundtrack Vinyl 2LP

View offer
Description

Joe Hisaishi's iconic score to the 1997 masterpiece, Princess Mononoke.

Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke Soundtrack Vinyl 2LP
View offer

6. Bose Solo 5 Soundbar

Bose Solo 5 Soundbar
Amazon
View offer
Description

One of the best soundbars available comes from Bose, and delivers rich and powerful audio.

Bose Solo 5 Soundbar
Amazon
View offer

7. Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones
Amazon
View offer
Description

Excellent headphones with powerful audio and noise cancelling for work, commuting and the gym.

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones
Amazon
View offer

8. AOC AGON 24G2SAE 23.8 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor

AOC AGON 24G2SAE
Amazon
View offer
Description

A great gaming monitor that'll grab you high frames for smooth gameplay. Perfect for consoles.

AOC AGON 24G2SAE
Amazon
View offer

9. Hisense 55E7HQTUK QLED Gaming Series 55-inch 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Smart TV

Hisense 55E7HQTUK QLED Gaming Series 55-inch 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Smart TV

View offer
Description

A significant discount is to be had on this QLED TV from Hisense. A highly accomplished offering

Hisense 55E7HQTUK QLED Gaming Series 55-inch 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Smart TV
View offer

What is Cyber Monday and is it different to Black Friday?

Well, unfortunately, Cyber Monday has absolutely nothing to do with Tron, nor is it a national holiday dedicated to hacking. After Black Friday, (American-import, and most Marmite ‘love it, hate it’ shopping day of the year), comes Cyber Monday.

Initially this day was all about computer products and gadgets, but now Cyber Monday deals cover all ranges of products such as audio, home & kitchen appliances, jewellery, clothing, toys and books. It's one of the busiest online shopping days of the year.

It's a good time to snatch up some deals following Black Friday, as retailers will be looking to re-adjust deals which didn’t work on Black Friday or offer completely new sale offers.

Don’t forget to read our tips and tricks for shopping on Black Friday – and get as many great deals as you can.

Are you a Prime member?

Have you signed up for Amazon Prime yet? You can sign up today for a free 30-day trial and find out what all the fuss is about. You get free next-day delivery on thousands of items, plus so much more – Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon Family, and much more (find out more here).

