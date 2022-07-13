The Best 2-Player Board Games

If he's good enough for the big screen, the small screen and beyond, he's certainly good enough for your next board game. This is, of course, a game of dedication and mysteries, as you (on your own, with an opponent, or with up to eight people) join the "Baker Street Irregulars" to help Sherlock solve the case time and time again. But the question is: can you outsmart the master? Players: 1-8Playtime: 60-120 mins