Theater Camp

The staff of a run-down theatre camp attempt to save it — while feuding among themselves and preparing for their big summer production.

AdirondACTS, the titular camp, is run by beloved founder Joan Rubinsky (Amy Sedaris). When she suffers a seizure during a jazzy performance while out scouting for new recruits, her hapless son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) takes over, only to discover it’s on the brink of being shut down. Camp still opens as normal, welcoming back a gang of stage-loving kids and eccentric teachers, including the Head Of Music Theory, Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon), and her childhood best friend and theatrical collaborator, Amos (Ben Platt).

Amos and Rebecca-Diane put on an original production every year — this time it’s Joan, Still, a genre-hopping tribute to their comatose camp director. Gordon and Platt are hilarious as the theatre-obsessed pair, with highlights including their harmonious performance to announce that summer’s shows; their cattiness at the children’s casting call; and asking a kid using a tear stick if they want to be known as “the Lance Armstrong of acting”.

Jokes are pumped out at a rate of knots — barely 20 seconds ever go by without you laughing. There are one-liners and amusing asides galore, delivered by a fantastic cast of kids and adults, emphasised by bluntly comedic caption cards. The whole film has the chaotic energy of backstage at a show, minutes before curtains up — and that pace only dips slightly in the middle act, as some of the needed mockumentary structure is seemingly forgotten.