Theater Camp Trailer: It’s Not Fun, It’s Art In The New Comedy

With festival success at Sundance and SXSW under its belt, new comedy Theater Camp is headed our way later this year. Check out the first trailer…

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new comedy as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When the camp's indomitable founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma, her clueless tech-bro spawn Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property, Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.