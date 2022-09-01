On their way to a lavish party in the desert, a wealthy husband (Fiennes) and wife (Chastain) hit a young Moroccan boy with their car and kill him. The festivities go on while the husband seeks his redemption.

by Caitlin Quinlan |

In The Forgiven, the über-rich live out a bohemian fantasy at a castle, or ksar, in the Saharan desert owned by distinguished couple Richard (Matt Smith) and Dally (Caleb Landry-Jones). As guests arrive for the weekend festivities — among them, ageing English bachelors, an American financial analyst, and an array of scantily clad women — the stage appears to be set for a spiky whodunnit. Instead, there is little mystery over who is responsible for the death of Moroccan boy Driss on the dunes leading to the fortress. Drunk and argumentative, guest David (Ralph Fiennes) hits him at full speed with wife Jo (Jessica Chastain) in the passenger seat. They arrive at the party with the unexpected gift of Driss’ limp body in the back.

Combined with a general lack of subtlety and a stiffness to the dialogue, there is a tiredness to the narrative which only grows more fatigued over time.

McDonagh is clearly aiming for caustic satire in a relentlessly crass and damning portrait of the guests’ responses to the killing as the party goes on, and of David’s racism, misogyny and prejudice in a social circle that enables him. But when does such a portrayal stop being an effective critique and start feeling like an enactment of those very same issues? The characters know nothing of the Arab world except their own stereotypes, but do the filmmakers themselves? The veil of comedy in this film feels a little too thin, a little too stretched. Combined with a general lack of subtlety and a stiffness to the dialogue, there is a tiredness to the narrative which only grows more fatigued over time.