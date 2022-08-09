First Trailer For Dark Satire Triangle Of Sadness

If you've ever tuned into one of those below deck shows about life on a luxury yacht, chances are you might be expecting that, but on a movie scale for Triangle Of Sadness, which made waves at Cannes this year, shocking audiences but also scoring the Palme d’Or for its story of rich types on a pleasure cruise that turns into anything but. See the first trailer, but be prepared for madness and vomit.

In the hands of Force Majeure director Ruben Östlund, of course, it was always going to be something more than a simple satire.

Ruben Östlund wrote, directed and edited the new film, which stars Harris Dickinson as an aspiring model who gets the chance to vacation aboard a luxury yacht after his influencer girlfriend Yaya (Charlbi Dean) wins them a free trip.

Captained by Woody Harrelson's alcoholic, anarchic skipper, the yacht is full of pretentious and snobby guests who make up the 1%, but they all get their comeuppance when the trip takes a dark turn.